Dynamic duo turn on the power to lift Haskell Trophy

Newton Green’s teenage two-some have pulled off another impressive win in Suffolk’s premier women’s golfing event.

Alice Barlow and Ellie Aldous accounted for the Ipswich team of Sharon Luckman and Lottie Whyman in the Haskell Trophy final at Bury St Edmunds.

Three years after the Newton pairing – now in their final season as juniors – became the youngest ever winners of the event, they have repeated their success.

Luckman and Whyman, both playing off one, won the trophy last year. But, after being all-square at lunch, they buckled as Barlow (two) and Aldous (six) raced into a four-hole lead at the opening of the afternoon round. Eventually, the young challengers finished winners by six and four.

In a competition played off scratch, there had been no indication of the final result during the morning. Seven of the first nine holes were halved.

Things started to unravel for the holders in the afternoon, and by the turn – the 27th hole played – Newton were six up. But Ipswich fought back to reduce the margin to five, with six to play.

Newton sealed victory on the par five 14th, hitting the green in three. The Ipswich tee shot hit a tree, and further woes saw them concede.

