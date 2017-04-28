Opening stand paves the way for Sudbury’s success

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury 178-4

beat Burwell 175-8

by six wickets

Sudbury kicked off their league campaign with a comfortable victory over Burwell at Friars Street on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and decided to field first. Sudbury’s first wicket of the season was handed to them thanks to a mix up between the batsmen which resulted in a run out with the score on just nine.

Billy Moulton-Day was the first bowler to register a wicket when he had Manish Burman caught behind for 10.

Thomas Jagot and Joe Tetley steadied the batting side and reached the 50-run mark without further alarm, but a rash shot from Jagot ended up in the hands of James Poulson to give Tom Huggins his first wicket.

A very economical spell of bowling from Jonny Gallagher was rewarded when Tetley pulled to mid-wicket and was caught for 21.

Tetley was quickly followed back to the pavilion by Paul Summerskill when James Poulson induced an edge to leave the visitors on 75-5.

A 50-run partnership between Ben Seabrook and Sam Rippington was ended when Moulton-Day returned to the attack, Adam Mansfield taking a fine catch behind the stumps.

Burwell lost wickets at regular intervals from then on, but a defiant unbeaten 37 from Rippington meant that they reached a respectable 174-8 by the time their 50 overs had elapsed.

Mansfield and Huggins opened the batting for Sudbury and put on an excellent stand of 66 before the former was bowled by Seabrook.

Huggins batted fluently in his first outing of the summer, particularly when the bowlers over-pitched, as he drove with authority down the ground on numerous occasions.

Sudbury had a small scare when Josh Arksey removed both Darren Batch and Ben Parker for single figures, but Ben Reece came in, and along with Huggins ensured that there were no further alarms.

Huggins reached his half-century and was unlucky to be bowled by one which kept very low for 61.

James O’Brien (18) and Reece (53) saw Sudbury to their target with nine overs to spare.

An excellent win for the Talbots to get the season under way.

They travel to Norfolk-based Vauxhall Mallards on Saturday looking to keep up the early momentum (11am).

n Former Sudbury player Matt Hunn is included in the Suffolk squad to face Wiltshire in the Unicorns Trophy on Sunday (Ipswich School, 11am).

Hunn is one of two players added to the squad along with Jack Beaumont, who lost their opening group game away to Hertfordshire last Sunday.

Suffolk squad: Adam Mansfield (wkt/capt), Martyn Cull, Jaik Mickleburgh, Tom Rash, Darren Batch, Darren Ironside, Ben Parker, Jake Wakelin, Matt Salisbury, Matt Wareing, Matt Hunn, Jack Beaumont.