New pavilion to boost Hadleigh in Two Counties Championship

Hadleigh Cricket Club’s first team captain has hailed an historic day for the Friars Road club, as they won their first game in the shadow of the new £250,000 pavilion.

In a thrilling finale to a special day at the club, the home team captained by Ben Wallis, overcame Mistley in a nail-biting conclusion on the final ball.

He said the new pavilion — which opened for the first time for the match — will help boost the team’s prospects, giving a much improved building for the club and supporters to enjoy.

“The updated facilities are really helpful as it makes everyone — from players to supporters — much happier,” Wallis said.

“And this often ends up in good results; happy players are more confident.

“After this win we are definitely confident we can continue our winning ways.”

He said there was a bit of a rush to get the pavilion open, with the club only receiving the keys on Friday night.

The bar wasn’t able to open but Wallis is looking forward to this further addition at the pavilion.

“The bar will be popular, allowing people to make a day of it,” he said. “We’re quite lucky to have so much support, and the new pavilion is important to helping keep that.

“People seemed to enjoy it already, and great that we could give them a thriller.”

On the day, Mistley won the toss and elected to bat. Tom Piddington got an early wicket, but Mistley fought back hard.

Hadleigh bowled 23 extras in their innings, but still managed to hold Mistley to 259-9 — opener Graeme Butcher brought back their biggest score of 62.

In reply, Brock Price hit his maiden century (106) as Hadleigh got off to a flying start. But the early departures of Marlon Dias and Callum Morrin led to an even contest at 50-2 off 10 overs.

Mistley’s slow bowlers proved a handful on a wicket that got slower as the day went on, forcing a lot of catches.

Hadleigh required 75 runs off 10 overs and hung in there with Josh Davey hitting 76.

Wallis struck some lethal blows in the penultimate over, finishing not out with 19 off eight balls.

A wicket in the last over shook up the nerves for the final time of the day, but Kyle Tanner came to the crease with two to win from two balls. He confidently pulled his first ball for four and Hadleigh celebrated their second win of the season.