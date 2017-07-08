Narrow defeat for Halstead

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Mistley (268-6) beat

Halstead (266)

by two runs

Halstead fell agonisingly two runs short in a high-scoring affair at Mistley on Saturday.

James Stamatis (81) and Ian Morton (51 not out) both hit half centuries as the hosts scored 268-6 from their 50 overs.

South African Stamatis was in blistering form from early on as he and James Garwood (11) put on 76 runs inside the first 13 overs, after being put into bat by Halstead.

Stamatis passed 50 before the partnership was broken by Chris Rayner, bowling Garwood, but it looked like it could be a long day in the field for the visitors as Stamatis struck the ball cleanly on his way to 14 fours and two sixes.

However, Sam Walter picked up the prized wicket of Stamatis with the score on 108, Joe Morris taking the catch.

Matthew Bibby (14) and James Scott (20) added a further 20 runs before becoming Walter and Rayner’s second victims, both being caught behind by Sam Chapman.

An unbroken stand of 54 from Morton and Stuart Dove (28 no) meant Mistley finished on a fine 268-6.

Chris Huntington hit 11 fours and a six in a 33-ball 55 at the top of the Halstead reply, ably supported by Graham Wickes (36) as the left-handers set about the chase, putting on 77 inside the first 13 overs.

Huntington’s dismissal, the first of four for Tim Scott, sparked a minor collapse as the visitors slipped to 111-4, but Chapman (35) and Rayner (37) rebuilt steadily, and Ed Clark’s 45 gave them hope.

Halstead needed five runs from the final over to win, but Scott returned to take the wickets of Clark and Walter to ensure the hosts won by two runs.

n Elsewhere, Halstead II (158-8, Dave Baalham 38) remain in dire straights at the bottom of Division Three after a six-wicket defeat to Mistley II (162-4).

n In Division Seven, Simon Rippingale (52 no), Mark Bloomfield (4-61) and Alex Rippingale (3-43) helped Halstead III (205-7) to a 25-run win against Mildenhall IV (180-8).