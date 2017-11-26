Wiffen goes down to narrow defeat

ABC Sudbury’s Jack Wiffen came up just short on Sunday in his National Association of Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs (NABGC) pre quarter-final against Dion Eede of St Mary’s Chatham.

Wiffen was looking to avenge a defeat by Eede two years earlier in the schoolboy quarter-finals when he went out to a split decision.

Eede was the taller by a few inches but Wiffen found his range in the first round of this born-in-2002 under-60kg contest, to land some solid shots and put himself in the driving seat.

Against his very tall and awkward opponent, Wiffen needed to be on top of his game. However, Eede boxed much better in the second and levelled it up at one apiece.

In a close last round, Wiffen could not find the rhythm of the previous week and Eede took the verdict.

But it was a good start to Wiffen’s season. Boxing two opponents who are part of the England Development Squad illustrated that he belongs at this level.

A week earlier, Wiffen had beaten England talent programme fighter Sonny Hardy, from Chalvedon, in convincing fashion, getting a 4-1 verdict from the judges against the three-time national semi-finalist and Monkstown gold medal winner.

Wiffen will again be in action on December 10, at Sudbury Rugby Club.

n Ruby East, who received a bye in the previous round because no opponent was available, moved into the quarter-finals with another bye as once again there was no opponent in her weight category.

n Cameron Mateer will be looking to make it four wins from four when he is in action at the Harwich ABC show on December 2 at Park Pavilion. Club-mates Callum Hardy, Nick Judge, Archie Bonner-Bennet and Kie Bryan will also feature on the bill.

n Sudbury ABC’s show on Sunday, December 10 features 45 contests, including a first fight for Jonnie Mann. The action at Sudbury Rugby Club starts at 4.30pm, with adult tickets £13 and under-16s £6.