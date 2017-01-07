VIDEO: Plenty of entertainment at Extreme Enduro

Conditions were perfect for Monday’s third Extreme Enduro at Foxborough Quarry, Sible Hedingham, organised by Sudbury Motorcycle Club.

The rain the previous day did not have any affect and the sun shone all day.

One disappointment, however, was the 2016 British Extreme Enduro Champion, Tom Elwood, could not make the event. But the 2016 British runner-up and last year’s winner, Charlie Frost, did and made his debut on the Active Bike Sport/Malcolm Rathmell Sport Sherco.

All four classes: Pro, Expert, Clubman and Trials lined up on the hill beside the Sudbury club’s banner, and at 11am the Pro riders ran down the hill to their bikes, followed at intervals by the Experts, Clubman and Trials riders.

The course had been extended this year with extra obstacles including a see-saw.

The first Pro rider round was Ben Wibberley with quite a lead and Frost was nowhere in sight. He had got stuck in one of the bogs and by the time he freed himself the Clubmen had caught up with him.

EPIC COMEBACK: Charlie Frost overturned a massive deficit at Sudbury Motorcycle Clubs Extreme Enduro at Foxborough Quarry to win the Pro Class from Ben Wibberley. Frost, the 2016 British Extreme Enduro runner-up, was the star attraction on the day, with champion Tom Elwood absent. Picture: Paul H-Payne

Wibberley was having it all his own way while leading the field, however, Frost, getting used to his new bike, was gradually picking off his competitors Jamie Roper, Stevie Roper, Craig Roper and Jason Morland, riding in his first Extreme event.

He then got severe arm pump which affected his control of his machine. Frost ploughed on and still managed to gain on Wibberley and around 75 minutes into the two-hour event, he managed to pass Wibberley and from then he extended his lead to win the class, completing 15 laps.

Next came a trio of Ropers, second was Jamie on 14 laps, third Stevie (13 laps) two minutes and 38 seconds ahead of fourth-placed Craig, also on 13 laps.

Jason Morland was in third place, but with one or two fall-offs towards the end, was relegated to fifth followed by Brendan Mayers.

There was bad luck for Wibberley with three laps to go, as his chain came off and got well and truly stuck in his wheel. Try as he might he could not free it so had to retire.

There was a battle throughout the day in the Expert Class with Mark Kirby securing first place on 11 laps, while the next two finishers rode 10 laps with Toby Morley, who has grandparents in Halstead, taking second place by one minute and 32 seconds.

Fourth to eighth were Kevin Silvain, Jake Purcell, Daniel Piper, Gene Womack and Jason Green.

Fred Adams won the Clubman Class quite easily completing 14 laps with Dawson Marriott second (11 laps), Keith Maude third, Daniel Hunt fourth, both nine laps, followed by Lee Boulden and George Eustace, both eight laps.

In the Trial Class, the first two riders both completed 10 laps and first place went to Ben Grice, being three minutes and 29 seconds ahead of last year’s winner of this class, Paul Nash.