Unbeaten run goes on with hard-earned fourth win

LADIES EAST LEAGUE

DIVISION 2 SOUTH WEST

Sudbury 3

Stevenage 2

Sudbury, despite missing a few regular players, continued their unbeaten run, making it four wins out of four.

The club took the opportunity to bring in some young and promising talent.

Sudbury started strongly in the first half and dominated the first 25 minutes. Two goals were scored, one for Mai Easton and one for Josie Partridge which came from good attacking play and a good run of passes up the field.

Sudbury unfortunately dropped off the pace towards the end of the half, and Stevenage managed to pull one back.

Sudbury started the second half strongly, but were gradually overrun in the middle of the pitch, and Stevenage were able to draw level.

Sudbury battled on in a tense and closely contested second half, with both sides having opportunities to score.

Although Sudbury made hard work of it, they managed to grab a third goal from player of the match Kirsty Batch, from a flick in open play from the top of the D.

This was a great team effort to hold out for the win and another three points.

Sudbury still lie second, behind unbeaten Saffron Walden on goal difference.

n Sudbury Men’s unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Bishop’s Stortford in East Division One.

Sudbury took the lead after Alex Hunnable won a short corner, which was deflected in by Will Chrystal. But were soon caught on the counter and the hosts equalised.

Bishop’s Stortford weathered Sudbury’s early second half pressure, but took charge when Sudbury picked up a yellow card.

Sudbury were never able to take charge again and, despite some excellent goalkeeping from Chris Smith, the under-pressure defence conceded a late winner.

n Sudbury Ladies II beat Cambridge City V 8-1 at home in Division 4NW(S). They were 2-0 up at half-time with goals from Jess Frank and Mandy Coleman. In the second half Sudbury secured a number of short corners. Frank scored a hat-trick, and other goals came from Maria Risley 2, Lily Chiang and Florrie Barber.

n Sudbury Men II are still looking for their first points of the season after a 5-2 Division 3NE home defeat by Norwich Dragons III. Angus Marlow gave Sudbury the lead, but Dragons equalised before the interval.

Dragons went ahead early in the second half, Ben Gilligan getting an equaliser before the visitors took control and added three more goals.

n Sudbury Men III were awarded a 5-0 win over Bury St Edmunds VII in Division 6NE as the hosts were unable to field a team.

n After losing their first game of the season, Sudbury Men IV bounced back in style, beating visiting Felixstowe IV 16-0 in Division 6NE(S), scoring eight goals in each half. Alasdair Ward 4, Greg King 4, and Tom cousins 3 were among the scorers.