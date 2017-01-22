Turp helps Britain to clinch bronze

Gosfield’s lake water-skier Ben Turp helped Team GB to claim a bronze medal at the recent Junior World Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile.

The 16-year-old’s qualification last season was marred by injury, but despite that his excellent results in competition meant he was still selected to represent his country.

The competition consisted of three disciplines, the first of which was trick-skiing behind the boat, where the participant has to complete as many manoeuvres as possible in the time allowed.

This included performing 360 degree turns on a small rectangular ski. with Turp scoring 4000 points.

Second was the slalom, where the skier has to ski around a maximum of six buoys with the boat speed increasing and rope length shortening with each pass.

Remarkably, despite his younger years, Turp got around one buoy with the boat travelling at 58 kph and the rope just 11 metres long.

Lastly came ski–jumping, and in this event Turp flew 39.2 metres through the air and as per the rules, he skied away after landing.

This effort was a major contribution to Team GB finishing the event in third place and individually Turp was ranked 14th in the world.

“The Junior Worlds was one of the single best experiences of my life,” he said.

“Thank you so much to everyone that sponsored me and helped with funding.”

As water skiing is not an Olympic sport, individual funding has to raised, and local firms such as G B Finch, Tadpole Contracts, Client on Boarding Solutions, Laser Grafix, along with members from the ski club, helped to send Turp on his trip.

Turp is hoping to continue his success this season and represent Britain at the Europeans in August.