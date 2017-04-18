Try sailing as nine Suffolk clubs and centres push the boat out for nationwide have-a-go campaign

St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association are one of hundreds of clubs and centres getting involved in the annual RYA Push the Boat Out campaign next month.

The club, based in Flempton, just outside Bury, are among more than 370 clubs and centres taking part in the nationwide ‘have-a-go’ campaign, which gives all comers the chance to get on the water for free or at a low cost.

The campaign runs from Saturday, May 13 to Sunday, May 21, with the St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association one of nine Suffolk clubs and centres involved.

Alton Water Sports Centre, Aldeburgh Yacht Club, East Anglian Sailing Trust, Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club, Shotley Point Yacht Club, Slaughden Sailing Club, Southwold Sailing Club and Waveney Sailability Ltd are also taking part in the campaign.

Most of the venues will provide refreshments ranging from the club bar through to lunches to afternoon teas and barbecues.

“During the two weekends and five weekdays, more sailing clubs and centres than ever before will be showcasing what the sport has to offer, from the freedom of being on the water to the social buzz, the thrill of racing and the fact that there really is something for everyone,” explains Alistair Dickson, the RYA director of sport development.

“Sailing is such an accessible sport and many people aren’t aware of the opportunities available close to them or how affordable the sport can be, even for the whole family.

“Push the Boat Out is all about making that connection and we’re delighted to have so many venues taking part this year.”

More than 90,000 people have experienced sailing at Push the Boat Out events since 2013 with many becoming members of sailing clubs and signing up for training courses.

Saskia Clark, Rio 2016 gold medallist, said: “I got into sailing through my local sailing club, so it’s fantastic to see so many people given the opportunity to discover what the sport’s all about right on their doorstep.

“If you want to inspire your non-sailing friends and family to give sailing and windsurfing a go, make sure you put Push the Boat Out in the diary.”

All clubs and centres will offer sailing taster sessions for those discovering the sport for the first time and for those returning to the sport.

Most of the events are free, while a few suggest donations. Some require pre-booking so please check using the link below.

You can find all events, venues and dates plus more information at www.rya.org.uk/go/PTBO.