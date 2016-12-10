Town hold champs to score draw

Sudbury Town darts team had their best result and performance of the Suffolk Super League season to date when they held defending league champions Leiston to a 4-4 draw.

Martin Totman (20.80 average) put Sudbury ahead with a 3-1 win over Steph Brown, but Leiston drew level as Steve Balls (19.93) was edged out 3-2 by Carl Brennan.

Sudbury went 3-1 down as Ian Randles (20.56) lost 3-0 to Andy Meikle, and Dan Tatum (23.14) lost 3-2 in a tight game with Liam Last.

Jason Stalker (25.05) kept Sudbury in it with a 3-0 win over Andy Noy, but it was looking an uphill battle when debutant Andy Riddell (22.87) was beaten 3-1 by PDC pro Ryan Meikle.

But the form book was upset in the final two games as man-of-the-match Mark Theobald (25.10 & 180) beat Dave Ballard-Flatt 3-1, followed by captain Toby Edwards (20.63) beating Lee Newson 3-2 to grab an unlikely draw for Sudbury.

n A trio of Sudbury players were in the Suffolk darts team who enjoyed a 21-15 overall win away at Staffordshire at the weekend.

Jason Stalker (20.88 average) was a 3-0 winner against Steve Shenton in the Men’s B match, but there was a close 3-2 defeat for John Attwater (23.18) against Callum Matthews.

In Sunday’s Men’s A match, Ian Randles (20.79) went down 4-1 to Steve Rushton.

Suffolk host Cumbria at Kesgrave in January.

n With Sudbury Charity League leaders, Clare Club, having no game, Institute B went top of the league after a 7-4 win against Brook C and the Cricket Club moved into second place when they won 10-1 against Northcroft Club.

Barry Bush won all his games for Stanstead Club as they beat Brook A, 8-3, while the Working Men’s Club derby went to the B team, who beat the A team 10-1.

The closest game of the week was the Snooker Club’s 6-5 win against Institute A, helped by L Pearce winning all his games.

Brook B had a 7-4 victory against the Brewery Tap while Gary Twyman played well for the King’s Head as they won 9-2 against the Black Lion.