Top 10 is the target for Wadley in 2017

Sudbury’s Lewis Wadley has his sights set on a top-10 finish in the prestigious Super One British Karting Championship this year.

Widely regarded as the leading karting series in the United Kingdom, the British Karting Championship has produced many famous drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button and David Coulthard.

Former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil Wadley ended his debut season in the series last year as the third best rookie, and 19th overall out of 52 competitors.

The 18-year-old, who drives for Precision Racing, also enjoyed success in the Shenington Club Championships, scooping the Senior TKM Extreme Vice Champion title.

Wadley’s father Nick Smith is upbeat about his son’s prospects heading into the 2017 season, which gets under way in March.

“It was his best season, just really because of the experience he has gained over the year,” said Smith.

“He’s had a lot of what we call seat-time, which has helped him to improve, but Lewis has always been very consistent.

“This year he would like to try and become a seeded Championship driver.

“That would mean finishing in the top 10 of the British Championship.

“There are three new circuits for him to race at this year, so we plan to do some testing to work out the gears and the changes to make.”

Smith confirmed Wadley will be focusing on the British Championship in 2017, which starts with the first round at Rowrah, at the Cumbria Kart Racing Club, on March 18-19.