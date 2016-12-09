Thurrock next up as Suds look to get off the bottom

Sudbury Rugby Club will go in search of what would be just their second London League One North victory of the season when they host Thurrock at Whittome Field on Saturday (3pm).

There were indications in late October and early November that Ben Scully’s men were about to turn a corner when, after losing their opening six matches of the season, they picked up a win and a draw.

However, since the 42-19 victory over Fullerians on Bonfire Night, Sudbury have been defeated in each of their last three encounters.

It means that ahead of the clash with Thurrock, Sudbury sit bottom of the table with seven points to their name — a total that has been deducted as punishment for fielding an ineligible player earlier in the campaign.

In contrast, Thurrock have picked up six wins so far this season, two of which have come on the road.

Currently sitting fifth in the standings, the Essex side have accrued 327 points from their 12 outings, while conceding 262 at the other end of the pitch.

This will be Sudbury’s last home fixture before Christmas, although they have a game next Saturday on the road at North Walsham.

n Sudbury head coach Scully was on the bench as part of Eddie Jones’ staff during England’s 37-21 win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.