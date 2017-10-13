Three on the bounce for unbeaten Ladies

LADIES EAST LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

Great Cornard, Suffolk. Hockey action from Sudbury Men's II v Norwich Dragons II. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

SOUTH WEST

East London II 1

Sudbury Ladies 5

Sudbury travelled to Lee Valley to face East London, hoping to continue their winning streak, which they did in fine style.

Sudbury started strongly, superb linking play throughout the pitch creating two early goals from Chloe Hunnable’s reverse.

Despite a few periods of pressure, Sudbury held out well, supporting one another in defence, keeping the opposition out.

The play remained end to end until half-time.

Having had a good interval team talk Sudbury came out determined to put some more points on the board, with Liv Greaves and Kirsty Batch linking well throughout the midfield, offering opportunities for Katie Crace and Becky Spencer to attack.

This led to Hunnable grabbing another goal to complete her hat-trick.

This was quickly followed by a fourth, which came from a solid run from Abbi Taylor.

East London pressed hard, creating runs down the pitch and they pulled one back.

Sudbury fought hard, attacking the opposition, and a great strike from Jess Jacobs took the score to 5-1, Sudbury ending the game on a high.

Sudbury, with victories in their first three league games, lie second in the table, behind Saffron Walden I on goal difference.

n Sudbury Men also remain unbeaten in East League Division One after a 2-2 home draw with Wapping.

The match began with intense attacking and defending by both teams.

Sudbury broke the deadlock when a fast ball into the D from Mayers was guided by Palmer into the path of Chrystal who calmly dispatched it.

Wapping pushed more men forward and forced an equaliser but, following a series of counter-attacks, Sudbury were awarded a penalty corner on the stroke of half-time.

Chrystal scored to record his second goal of the day.

End to end play continued throughout the second half, and, despite the heroics in goal by Smith, the visitors managed to level.

n Sudbury Ladies II started the season in their new league, Ladies East 4NW(S), with a 1-0 victory at St Ives.

They enjoyed the majority of play and possession in a goalless first half, Emma Barter clearing off the line, before scoring a well worked goal through Maria Risely.

This spurred the home team on, but the defence of Tor Apter, Charlie Devlin, Barter and Lyssa Dunne worked tirelessly to preserve the lead.

n Sudbury Men’s II had a tough game against Division 3NE leaders Norwich Dragons II, going down 3-1 at home.

Sudbury enjoyed most of the early possession, which was rewarded with Ben Clarke making a great run and scoring.

Dragons used their experience, and although Sudbury’s defence did not allow a score from open play, the visitors were able to turn three short corners into goals.