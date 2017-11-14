Thirds reach double figures

League leading Sudbury Men’s III hit double figures for the second time this season with a 13-0 home rout against nine-man Ipswich IV in East Men’s League Division Six North East (South).

It is now five wins from their five matches for captain Tom Stephen’s side, though they are still only separated on goal difference from second-placed Bury St Edmunds V.

Goals flowed through with centre-back Jonathan Woods claiming his first, while Phil Bonner claimed a hat-trick along with Simon Hardingham and there was two-apiece for Andrew Bryce, James Fraser and one each for Alastair Ward and Nick Knight.

Elsewhere, Sudbury Men’s I continued their impressive run of form in Division One with a seven-goal victory over basement side Felixstowe in a hard fought and at times ill-tempered affair featuring seven cards being issued.

The visitors belied their league position and contested the fixture for the full 70 minutes but after weathering the early exchanges Will Crystal scored the first of his three first-half goals with Sam Clark and man-of-the-match Dean Hodgson making it 5-0 by the break.

Second half strikes followed from Dan Birch and Brendan Mayers.