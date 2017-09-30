Templars’ blistering pace claims derby honours and bonus point

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO SOUTH

Halstead Templars 39

Sudbury Tigers 5

Halstead Templars secured the bonus point before half-time as they ran in six tries against local rivals Sudbury Tigers in Essex on Saturday.

The Templars’ third league win secures second place in the division behind Colchester, while the defeat leaves Sudbury’s third team in sixth.

The dominant pack meant the Sudbury scrum struggled as both Ben Bird and Callum Smith harried the visiting half-backs which led to an early mistake, the ball being spilled over the try line before being dived on by Ryan Rainer.

The visitors pulled one back, Levitt chasing his own kick through to ground the ball over the line, but that was Sudbury’s only contribution to the scoreboard.

A flurry of tries in the final 10 minutes of the first half sealed the victory for Halstead as first Liam Surgett, then Josh Donaldson and Tom Amass all crossed to make the half-time score 24-5.

The second half saw less movement on the scoreboard. Brett Ballard crossed from close range immediately after the restart and finished the game with a personal tally of 14 points.

It was not until the final 10 minutes that Jordan Samuel completed the scoring for Halstead, driving over from a ruck.

Halstead travel to Bury St Edmunds IV on Saturday hoping to keep their winning streak going.

Sudbury III have seen their game reversed to be at Thurston II (3pm), as the club pays tribute to tragic Josh Gilbert, who collapsed and died in a recent game at Hadleigh.

n Sudbury Talbots (IIs) had a convincing 36-7 victory over Mistley at Whittome Field on Saturday in Division One South and travel to Stowmarket II this weekend.

n Hadleigh are at home to Felixstowe after last weekend’s game was postponed.