Team talk inspires Ladies to home win

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO SOUTH WEST

Sudbury 2 Blueharts 1

A stern half-time team-talk from coach Paul Goulding worked wonders as Sudbury Ladies’ first-team overturned a first-half deficit to maintain their winning start to the campaign.

Saturday’s match at Great Cornard saw the hosts begin slowly and, despite some resilient defending from the backline of Katie Crace, Ami Humphreys, Chloe Hunnable, Hannah Treagust and goalkeeper Lizzie Anderson, they were eventually breached towards the end of the half, following a short corner.

They were a different proposition in the second half, though, and earned a string of their own short corners.

The new-found determination paid off with Chloe Hunnable finding the back of the goal.

It became a battle of fitness between the two teams with Sudbury coming out on top, with debutant Annie Yates putting in some strong tackles.

Blueharts began making errors which Sudbury took full advantage of. From a short corner, a strike from Humphreys saw captain Becky Spencer deflect the ball into the goal with no let up on the Blueharts until the final whistle.

The side travel to face London II this weekend.

n Sudbury Men’s I were also celebrating a second successive victory, with a 3-1 win at Upminster at their new higher level in East Men’s League Division One.

The visitors saw plenty of the ball early on and Sam Clarke calmly swept in the game’s first goal, via a short corner.

Upminster came back at them but Sudbury carried the 1-0 lead into the break due to some fantastic goalkeeping from Chris Smith and resolute defending from Sam Palmer, Adam Bullock and Sam Humphreys.

A slight lapse in concentration saw the hosts level things up but it galvanised Sudbury, who regained the lead through Bullock at a short corner.

A deflection from Birch found its way past the goalkeeper to make it 3-1, with the newly-promoted side looking to make it three wins from three at home to Wapping II.

n In Division Three North East, Sudbury II went down to a 5-3 derby defeat at Bury St Edmunds II.

Sudbury had started strongly and led 2-1 at half-time thanks to opening goals from Dave Chang and Ben Gilgen before losing their way.