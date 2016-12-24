Sumner and Judge ensure club stage a knockout show

The referee had to step in and stop the action as middleweight Jack Sumner once again underlined his potential at Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club’s latest home show.

A first-round TKO against opponent Emmanuel Bautista from Double Jab in South London, who went into the contest with a 75 per cent win ratio, was one of the highlights of Sunday’s show at Sudbury Rugby Club.

Around 200 people witnessed a mixed night for the home club, as withdrawals on Friday and Saturday provided some mismatches with four out of nine Sudbury fighters victorious on the card.

After some good displays in the skills bouts from 11-year-old Scott Stannard (30kg), 12-year-old Cameron Aitken (50kg) and 13-year-old Jonny Ronney (34kg), Cameron Matter, 12, found the going too tough against his taller opponent in their 57kg bout.

Callum Hardy, 11, also failed to show his true colours in a 39kg contest before Nick Judge, 12, had the home crowd on their feet as he fought back from a poor first round in his 40kg bout to take rounds two and three to win the judges’ verdict against Tom Dickson of Colchester-based Centurions.

Eleven-year-old Kray Moore (36kg) showed real character to take a points win against Micheal Draper of St Ives, after his opponent had the better of their skills bout last season.

Kie Bryan, 14, showed what he is capable of in his 45kg contest, but did not do quite enough to take the victory against Jessie Hales of Newmarket-based New Astley.

Luke Abbot, 14, (48kg) put in an absolute barnstorming display against Paddy Price of Trumpington but dipped out on points, while 17-year-old Vicky Tapp (55kg) lost out to a much improved opponent from Castle, who evened up the score at one apiece.

Ronnie Emmins, 15, went into the last round of her 65kg fight all-square, before having the crowd on their feet as she won by a technical knockout, which preluded what was to come from the impressive Summer.

Of the latter, Sudbury’s head coach Neil Anderson revealed his delight.

“He showed some real mettle against a bigger and older opponent and Jake was in control from the very start,” he said.