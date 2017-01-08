Suffolk Saxons put themselves firmly in the national spotlight

Suffolk Saxons head into 2017 with their sights on national glory after storming to the top of the AJ Bell League.

It completes a remarkable rise over the past year for the county’s newest professional sports club who have taken the step up in their stride.

Three back-to-back wins, all filled with bravery, quality and resilience have left fans, old and new to the sport, wanting more of the same in 2017.

The team, sponsored by the University of Suffolk, are daring to dream of a play-off final at Milton Keynes on February 8.

Head coach Anthony Clark has played a leading role in the club’s success.

Reflecting on the last year, Saxon’s franchise director Warren Smyth: “It took us about one minute to realise Anthony was the right person for the job.

“He knew the AJ Bell NBL, the type of players he wanted, and the style of play he thought would entertain. As a leader, he’s been there and is a winner, but what also appealed was his bigger vision for growing the game with us.”

Clark’s troops face Derby and the University of Nottingham in their final two fixtures.

“Every player has been tremendous for me this year,” admitted Clark.

“I want the team to play with flair and skill to really entertain the crowd, but I also want them to battle for every point, and that has been the foundation of our three wins.

“These guys won’t give up, and great credit to them against really high class opposition this season. We’ll continue to take one match at a time.”

Suffolk Saxons management are already planning for 2017/18.

The plan is to continue to deliver the ambition to host great sporting events in Suffolk, and help grow the sport.

Thanks to the support of Suffolk Norse, the club will be providing free coach transport to the club’s final away fixture at Derby on Monday, January 23.

Travel details are available at www.suffolksaxons.com and tickets for the game can be purchased at: www.derby.ac.uk

Tickets for the Saxon’s final league fixture on Monday, February 6, against University of Nottingham are available from the Ipswich Corn Exchange box office www.apps.ipswich.gov.uk or by calling 01473 433100.

Use promotional code GOSAXONS for £2 off all adult tickets and £1 off all concessions.