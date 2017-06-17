Sudbury triathlon on Father’s Day to be a great success

TRISudbury are ready to host their second ever triathlon event in Sudbury on Sunday, following a ‘fantastic’ inaugural event last year.

The Sudbury Triathlon is a unique and challenging event that starts with an open air swim in the local lido, followed by a cycle ride across the Suffolk countryside before finishing on the Great Cornard Parkrun course.

It is open to all levels, and hopes to encourage more people to get involved with triathlons and the TRISudbury club.

In 2016, the club held the first event, described by organisers as a ‘fantastic day and a great success’.

The club held their second duathlon of the year in preparation, with 12 competitors taking part in the 2.5km run, 8.5km bike and 2.5km run.

Bec Hender came in first place at her first duathlon.

And 17 TRISudbury members took part in the recent Culford Triathlon as well.

The club had four age group winners, with Ian Ledieu, Tom Codling, Andrew Bigg and Simon Daniel all tasting success while three of the team also finished in the top 10.

The club’s junior team had four members taking part in the Walden Triathlon, finishing with excellent times.

And senior members Tanya Bowers and Sarah Boxall, along with junior Will Bradley, represented TRISudbury in West Suffolk Wheelers’ Aquathon held nearby in Bury St Edmunds.

Elsewhere, the club held their first Scootathlon event, for children aged four to seven to enjoy their first experience of a scoot-bike.

The event took place at Great Cornard Sports Centre, with 16 entrants split into two age groups of 4-5 years and 6-7 years.