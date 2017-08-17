Sudbury to play Norway

Sudbury’s rugby players are set to return to action on Saturday against international opposition, writes Russell Claydon.

It is set to be a particularly intriguing encounter for Ben Scully, who holds the role of head coach at both teams.

A triangular series down at London Two West outfit Heathfield & Waldron (1pm) will see Sudbury field two mixed XV sides across games against both the hosts and Norway, who Scully took over coaching as an additional rugby role towards the end of last season. The assistant coach at Norway is Heathfield & Waldron coach David Cook, who used to play at Sudbury.

“The boys have been winding me up, but I will be coaching Sudbury against Norway and then Norway against Heathfield & Waldron. Maybe I will need a few different kit bags to keep swapping tops,” Scully quipped. “It will be good fun. They can say they have played against an international team, which not many people get to do.”

The Sudbury squad have been back in pre-season training, under the methods of new strength and conditioning coach Adam Prescott, of Unit One Gym in Bury St Edmunds, for six weeks now.

“Adam keeps the boys on their toes and it is short and sharp intensity stuff that involves team building. Their fitness levels in the tests we have done are fantastic.”

Sudbury host South Woodham Ferrers on Tuesday (8pm) and will also host Old Brentwood and Heathfield & Waldron the following Saturday (kick-offs still to be confirmed).