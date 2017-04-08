Sudbury swimmers on form

The inaugural Robin Deal Memorial Meet at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre proved to be a big success, with 84 per cent of home club Sudbury Storms’ entries swimming to personal best times.

The club’s Spring Meet was renamed in honour of a long-term friend, volunteer and member of the club, who died quickly from an illness last year.

While sorely missed, Deal was well remembered by one of the Storms’ biggest events, which was very well supported by clubs in the area, leading to a full schedule of swimming over the two days at the weekend.

Home swimmers were out in force also, achieving 177 personal best times out of 210 swims .

This enabled 23 swimmers to qualify for the Suffolk County Development Meet, with a total of 70 qualifying times amongst them, again demonstrating that the swimmers who commit to training through the year achieve good results.

A special trophy was awarded to the top visiting club in honour of Deal, which went to Colchester Swimming Club for their displays over the weekend.

Sudbury Storms will be attending various other meets in order to gain further qualifying times over the next few weeks, as they look to take a large squad to the Development Meet in June, being hosted this year in Ipswich.

Meanwhile, Storms have development, club, county, regional and masters squads training at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre Tuesday through Friday and Sunday – further details can be found on www.sudburyswimming.org.uk or email info@sudburyswimming.org.uk for further information.