Sudbury senses an upset for Sudbury RUFC

Ben Scully believes his Sudbury RFC side are capable of securing back-to-back wins for the first time this season, when they travel to third placed Chingford this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The Blues gave their hopes of avoiding relegation in London League One North a boost with a 25-17 victory away at bottom side Barking last Saturday.

And ahead of a trip to third-place Chingford this Saturday (3pm), the Sudbury head coach is hopeful of another positive result to further improve their chances of staying up at the end of the season.

“We’re quite realistic as a group,” Scully said, “we know we’re not going to win every game.

“Chingford is going to be a tough game, but I believe it’s a game we can pick up some points from.

“If we go into it with the correct mind set and play the correct game I think we can win. If we do that it would be massive for morale.”

The win over Barking last weekend helped second-from-bottom Sudbury close the gap on Chelmsford in the safety of 12th to six points.

With Chelmsford set to visit unbeaten leaders Tring this Saturday, Sudbury will be confident any points at Chingford will help them cut the deficit to the Essex side even more.

“The main thing for us is to keep picking up points,” Scully said.“We were happy to get the win against Barking but we know we can play and perform so much better, so we will not rest on our laurels.”