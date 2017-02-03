Sudbury’s Ladies remain in the bottom two after an away defeat

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE DIVISION ONE SOUTH

Tunbridge Wells Ladies 4

Sudbury Ladies 2

Sudbury Ladies remain in the bottom two of East Women’s League Division One South after slipping to a 4-2 defeat at Tunbridge Wells on Saturday.

The game began with great intensity and Sudbury put a great deal of pressure onto the opposition right from the starting whistle.

Sudbury gave away some short corners to their hosts Tunbridge, which they scored two goals from in the first half.

The visitors made a positive start to the second half, but again found themselves defending short corners.

After conceding a third goal, Sudbury seemed to kick start into a higher press and put more pressure on Tunbridge.

Sudbury were rewarded for their efforts when Josie Partridge forced the ball over the line, but just as they were finding some rhythm, their opponents notched up a fourth to move 4-1 in front.

A superb break by the visitors, involving player of the match Olivia Greaves, ended with Partridge slipping the ball back across the D for Chloe Hunnable to smash home in the final minutes.

n A disallowed goal denied Sudbury Ladies II from beating top of the table Framlingham at the weekend.

Sudbury took a while to settle and Framlingham took advantage of this, going 2-0 up within 10 minutes.

This was the wake up call the visitors needed, as Emma Stephens converted a short corner to pull a goal back.

Sudbury deservedly levelled the score through a goal from Maria Risley.

Both teams then had a number of opportunities to steal the win, with Sudbury even having a goal disallowed.

n Sudbury Ladies III beat IES 5-0 to keep hold of second place in Division One of the Suffolk Hockey Ladies League.

Liz Spencer opened the scoring, and this was followed up by a goal from Emma Barter, after the ball was deftly woven into the D from the right.

In the second half, Daisy Partridge excelled in her new position as a centre forward, slotting home two goals, before young player Annabelle Yates scored the fifth.

n Sudbury Men’s III overcame Harleston Magpies VI 3-1 in the battle of the bottom two sides in East Men’s League Division Five North East.

A short corner from Mark Dudley took a great deflection to put Sudbury in front, before Ben Clarke struck twice in the second half to cap off a fine team performance.

n In Division Six North East, Sudbury Men’s IV worked hard but slumped to a 7-1 defeat at home to North Norfolk III at the weekend.

After a difficult week for selection, Sudbury ended up with 13 players, but with a goalkeeper who had never played before.

Peter Thorogood did really well, saving many goals, but Sudbury were undone by a North Norfolk side fielding four first-team players.

Charlie Wright scored Sudbury’s goal through a penalty stroke after being brought down unfairly in the circle.