Sudbury rowers compete alongside GB squad

Ten members of Sudbury Rowing Club’s junior squad enjoyed competing alongside the Great Britain squad, in the British Indoor Rowing Championships held at the Olympic Velopark in London.

Callum Power raced in the Sixth Form Boys 2km event, finishing in a time of six minutes and 46 seconds for 23rd place out of 49 competitors.

Amelia Moule and Nell Belcher competed in the Year 11 Girls six-minute event. Out of 44 competitors, Moule finished in 33rd place with a distance of 1,419 metres, while Belcher was 40th in 1,390 metres.

In the Year 11 Boys six-minute event, Byron Bullen finished in 18th with 1,670 metres and Henry Tullin was 30th in 1,584 metres.

In the Year 10 Girls five-minutes event (58 entries), Amelia Maskell finished 22nd with 1,226 metres and Jemima Savage finished 36th with 1,182 metres.

In the Year 9 Girls four-minute event there were 60 competitors in all with Helena Griffiths finishing 23rd with 938 metres and Martha Bullen fifth with 1,045 metres.

The youngest to compete was Harry Moule in the Year 7 Boys two-minute event, coming fifth with 473 metres.

This was a great experience for the juniors and provided a great day out with some excellent results.