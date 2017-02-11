Sudbury Ladies lose despite Hunnable double

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE DIVISION ONE SOUTH

Sudbury Ladies 2

Broxbourne Ladies 4

A brace from Chloe Hunnable was not enough to prevent Sudbury Ladies from slipping to a 4-2 defeat at home to third-placed Broxbourne on Saturday.

Despite Sudbury starting positively, the disappointment of a disallowed goal for the home team opened up the pitch for Broxbourne to counter-attack, winning a short corner which was converted into a goal.

The visitors then began to stamp their authority on the proceedings, with two more goals in quick succession.

Sudbury had to work hard to get a grip on the game and their efforts were rewarded when Hunnable smashed home with a superb reverse stick shot.

The comeback was short lived, however, as Broxbourne delivered the killer blow of a fourth goal.

But Sudbury came back with Hunnable grabbing her second goal of the game from a short corner.

The hosts continued to fight until the final whistle, but once again they had left themselves too much to do in the second half.

n Sudbury Men’s III remain in the bottom two of Division Five North East after a 1-0 defeat at North Norfolk II.

Sudbury started strongly and were quickly rewarded with a short corner, followed by a strong 15-20 minutes when they pressed high into North Norfolk’s half.

Towards the end of the first half, Sudbury unfortunately gave away a short corner, one of many, and Norfolk scored what proved to be the winning goal.

n Sudbury Men’s IV lost 4-2, despite a much-improved goalless second half, at Norwich City VI.

Despite the visitors going 4-0 ahead, Peter Thorogood stood up well to a seasoned and experienced opposition attack during his second match in goal.

But some periods of good play in the half saw Sudbury pull two goals back, through Simon Hardingham a smashing strike from Will Bevan.

The second half was very even and Sudbury had a few chances, yet couldn’t quite execute them, leaving the team in the bottom half of the table.