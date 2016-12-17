Sudbury karate pupils display their talent at home event

Sudbury Karate Club hosted the SEFKA (South East Freestyle Karate Association) group for an end of year competition.

Two disciplines were contested: Kata and kumite. In kata, students performed patterns of karate moves which simulates defence and attacks against imaged opponents. These are judged based on a student’s grade belt colour.

In kumite, students spar against each other in pre-decided categories based on height and age.

In attendance was SEFKA chairman and chief instructor Trevor White 7th Dan and other senior black belts, all of whom were pleased with the standard on display.

Competition was fierce but well disciplined, with the following students successful in their categories:

Kata - Yellow to Green: 1st - Chloe Norris (Sudbury); 2nd - Sienna Folkes-Miller (Sudbury); 3rd - Martha Smith (Earls Colne).

Blue & Brown Belts: 1st - Jessica Beetles (Sudbury); 2nd - Amelia Bacon (Earls Colne); 3rd - Charlotte Armitage (Earls Colne).

Kumite - Section 1: 1st Zack Morgan (Sudbury); 2nd Corbyn Hamilton Miller (Halstead); 3rd Will Barrs (Dragons), Oscar Hill (Sudbury).

Section 2: 1st Sophie Norris (Sudbury); 2nd Chloe Norris (Sudbury); 3rd Martha Smith (Earls Colne), Grace Hill (Bures).

Section 3: 1st - Jameson Reynolds (Sudbury); 2nd - Charles Calisin (Earls Colne); 3rd - Luke McCarthy (Halstead), Eddie Naylor (Halstead).

Section 4: 1st - Charlotte Armitage (Earls Colne); 2nd - Jessica Beetles (Sudbury); 3rd - Sienna Folkes-Miller (Sudbury), Amelia Bacon (Earls Colne).

Section 5: 1st - Evan Hayward (Earls Colne); 2nd - Owen Smith (Earls Colne); 3rd - Ted Runtle (Halstead), Dan Wheeler (Halstead).