Sudbury head coach calls for stylish run-in

If Sudbury are going down at the end of the season, they will not be relegated without a fight. That was the clear message from coach Ben Scully after Saturday’s 38-13 six-try victory over Letchworth boosted their survival hopes.

With Chelmsford losing, Sudbury leapfrogged them and are now third-from-bottom in London League Division One North. It is still unclear whether two or three teams will be relegated, so Scully is aiming to hold on to that spot, with just games against mid-table sides Thurrock (away Saturday, 3pm) and Saffron Walden (home, April 22) to go.

“We said to the boys in the week there are two ways the end of the season can go. We can end with a whimper, or we can do as much as we can and aim to finish third from bottom and see what happens then,” said Scully.

“I think today showed the mindset. We said let’s at least get two wins from the last three games and the boys reacted positively to that. Let’s control what we can control and get ourselves in the best possible position.”

Scully feels that Sudbury’s league position – they cannot finish higher than third bottom – has taken some of the pressure off the players. “We said to them, now let’s go and play a bit of rugby and show what we can really do.

“After we scored our third try our whole intensity lifted up. I said to them after that some of our frustration as a coaching team is why are we not thinking like that from minute one.

“There was just that little bit of doubt in our heads for the first 20 minutes. But we steadied the ship, went in ahead at half-time, which helped us, and after we scored in the second half we thought ‘here we go we’re in control’.

“You look back on opportunities missed during the season. Maybe it was lack of confidence. That was something we found out today, that we are certainly a team that thrives on confidence and get better the more confident we are.”

Scully believes his players will remain lifted by Saturday’s result and performance as they bid to pull off the great escape. “But whatever happens I’m extremely proud of this bunch,” he said. “I know what we can produce. It’s just a shame we haven’t done it consistently.”