Sudbury bid to make it seven on the bounce

Sudbury will be going for their seventh straight victory at Whittome Field on Saturday, but they look likely to face a tough challenge from visitors Harlow (3pm).

The Essex club are coached by Graham Richards, who led Sudbury to consecutive promotions during his four years at the club, which he left at the end of the 2015/16 season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Former Sudbury coach Graham Richards

Sudbury lie third in London League Division 2NE, and are averaging just under 50 points a game, having won four and lost one of their home fixtures this season.

Harlow, four points behind in fifth place, are not such prolific scorers. They have won two, lost two and drawn one of their away games. But Richard’s side have won their last three matches.

Sudbury coach Ben Scully is expecting a large crowd, with the club hosting its traditional Christmas lunch prior to the final home fixture before the Christmas break.

“It’s a big game, and the return of Graham should be motivation for the players to do well,” said Scully. “Both teams are in good form at present, and I think the supporters will really be looking forward to it.”

With no senior games last week, Scully gave the players a long weekend off, not training on Thursday or Saturday. “The last time we did that the boys came back refreshed,” said Scully.

Since taking over from Richards, Scully has changed the style of play at the club. “He was a tough challenge to follow, but I think the club’s patience while the players adjusted to the new approach is now paying off,” he said.

Scully feels his side is improving all the time. “It’s not perfect yet. At the moment we are probably playing well for 60 minutes. I want us to put in 80-minute displays, and I think we are edging towards that,” he said.

“The potential is very exciting. It’s positive that we are creating such a lot of opportunities.”

Forward Chris Kent is currently sidelined with a neck muscle problem and will be having an MRI scan. Scully had no other injury problems in midweek.