Stoke to host European Tour hopefuls

Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel, Golf & Spa has pipped a number of prestigious golf courses to host the European Tour Qualifying School First Stage.

The picturesque resort, which houses one of only two Lee Westwood Golf Schools in the UK, has experience of holding top quality golf tournaments, having hosted the PGA Seniors Championship in 2006 and 2007, numerous Euro Pro Tour events, the European Challenge Tour from 2010-2012 and the European Senior Tour in 2014.

The club will also be hosting its fifth consecutive top women’s event with the international LETAS championship from September 28-30.

European Tour hopefuls will take on the testing Gainsborough Course which, at 7,134 yards, will require length and accuracy off the tee from September 19-22.

Competitors will face a stern examination on the par three 18th, with nerves of steel required to drive over a lake to reach the green in front of the hotel and clubhouse.

The European Tour’s Qualifying School director, Mike Stewart, said: “After witnessing first-hand the outstanding facilities both on-and-off the golf course at Stoke-by-Nayland, it was an easy decision to ask managing director Susanna Rendall and her team to join the Qualifying School network.”

Family owner Rendall said: “We are all very excited about the prospect of welcoming the European Tour Qualifying School and some of the world’s most talented golfers to Stoke-by-Nayland for the first time.”

n Meanwhile, on the course, Stoke-by-Nayland, after a winning start in their league, played their second Jubilee Cup match against Colne Valley Golf Club at home.

In beautiful conditions they led the morning singles matches by 3.5-0.5.

Ian Collett, Ian Benson and Byron Long all recorded wins for the team.

In the afternoon paired matches, another two wins and a halved match gave a final score of 6-3 to Stoke-by-Nayland.