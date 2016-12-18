Stoke’s Ladies are full of Christmas cheer

Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club’s Ladies section got into the swing of Christmas early with two festive events.

The weekend Yuletide event took place on Sunday, December 4, and got off to a great start with 21 ladies taking part.

It was an 18-hole competition with a shotgun start on the Gainsborough Course.

First place on the day went to the pairing of Mandy Byham and Suzanne Shaw-Smith, while Lesley Garnett and Fran Chandler were runners-up.

The nearest the pin winners were Fran Chandler and Lesley Hitchcock.

The Christmas theme at the family golf and spa complex continued last Thursday with the second of the Yuletide festivities taking place.

In total 52 ladies went out to play nine holes on the Gainsborough Course — half on the front nine and half on the back nine. A lunch followed with several ladies who are social members joining in.

The Committee ladies entertained with their interpretation of Cinderella, causing much laughter.

The winners of the front nine were Gill Dutton and Debbie Howlett, with Sue Spittlehouse and Nora Hutchinson second and Angela Cudmore and Gwen Broadhead in third.

The back nine winners were Edel Rew and Katrina Bygrave, followed by Sue Gregory and Corinne Jackson and third were Fran Chandler and Jane Golding.

Debbie Howlett and Mal Went won the nearest the pin.

The day culminated with a special gift presented to Anne Soar as she had recently be made an honorary member of Stoke-by-Nayland Golf and Leisure. She was a founder member of the club and for over 20 years of her time playing in many of the club’s teams, among other things.