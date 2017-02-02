Stoke-by-Nayland GC aim to boost golf participation

Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club has launched a new initiative this year to encourage aspiring golfers of any age to get into the sport.

The are three opportunities to get involved this month, all under the watchful eye of Roly Hitchcock, who is one of just 12 professional coaches in the United Kingdom and Ireland to have been awarded the PGA level 4 UK Sports Coaching certificate from Birmingham University.

This Saturday (February 4), the club is hosting free family taster sessions from 9am until 11am.

During half-term week, a multi sport camp will take place on February 13 and 14, designed to encourage non-golfing juniors to take an interest in golf by using the concept of other popular sports, such as footgolf.

Those come at a cost of £20 per session, with a 25 per cent discount for multiple bookings.

Finally, on February 20 and again on February 24, a four-week course for beginners will get under way.

For full details about dates and coaching packages including individual coaching, group lessons and junior sessions, call 01206 265812 or email golfcoaching@stokebynayland.com