Stoke by Nayland all set for European Tour series

Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel and Golf Club hosts its fifth consecutive international Ladies European Tour Access Series championship next week, with 100 professionals from all over the world competing for a Euro35,000 pot.

The event runs for three days, Thursday to Saturday, with the LETAS Pro-Am taking place on Wednesday, with BBC East’s Stewart White and Tom Williams among the amateur players. Entry for spectators to the four days is free.

“There is a wonderful buzz of excitement and anticipation here at Stoke by Nayland as we prepare to welcome these talented professionals from all over the world,” said Tamara Unwin, director of Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf & Spa.

“Both the courses are looking fantastic, thanks to our committed, hard-working greens staff.

“We hope that as many local people as possible will take this opportunity to come and watch these excellent golfers on their doorstep.”

Stoke by Nayland Golf Club has always welcomed women and girls into the game since it opened nearly 45 years ago, and there is now a thriving ladies’ section which regularly achieves impressive results in local, regional and even national championships.

To encourage more women into the game, the team at Stoke by Nayland Golf Club is inviting ladies who are interested in giving golf a go to come along for a taster day on Thursday (September 28) from 10.30am-2.30pm.

The day’s course will give beginners the opportunity to watch the women professionals competing in the tournament on the championship Gainsborough Course, followed by lunch and an opportunity to meet lady members of the club.

After lunch there will be a golf clinic on the practice area with one of the Ladies’ European Tour professionals playing in the tournament, and club professional Roly Hitchcock.

Beginners will get an insight into the golf swing, hit some shots, and get the opportunity to ask any questions to either one of the European Tour players or Stoke’s expert team.

The total cost for the day, including lunch, is £15 per person. For bookings and enquiries contact Danielle at golfcoaching@stokebynayland.com

There is also more information about golf coaching clinics on the website at www.stokebynayland.com

n Stoke by Nayland is hosting the European Tour Qualifying School Stage 1 this week, the three-day competition concluding today.

Stoke’s Jamie Moule has had to withdraw from the competition, but fellow Stoke playing professional Miles Collins has been competing, looking to make his breakthrough into the tour. More than 100 hopefuls have been taking part, with the top 25 after the three stages awarded a place in golfing’s elite.