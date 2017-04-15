Stannard keeps up winning run ahead of Eastern Counties final

Scott Stannard made it four wins in a row as he kept up his good form heading into the Eastern Counties Schoolboy Championship Finals later this month.

The 11-year-old was one of six Sudbury ABC boxers in action at an open show, held by New Astley Boxing Club, at The Racing Centre, in Newmarket, on Sunday evening.

ON THE MARCH: Scott Stannard

Stannard avenged his previous defeat to Stanley Smith as he saw off the St Neots boxer on a judges’ decision, which helped extend his winning run to four.

The youngster now turns his attention to an Eastern Counties Schoolboy Championship Finals bout in Billericay on April 28, where he will take on an opponent from Norfolk or Cambridgeshire.

“Scott’s doing really well,” said Sudbury ABC head coach Neil Anderson. “He lost his first two bouts but he has now beaten the two boxers who have beaten him.

“He works hard in the gym and he’s a really good kid to have around.

“He’s boxing in the Eastern Counties final in Billericay and if he gets through that he’ll be in the quarter-finals in London.”

Cameron Mateer, 12, was first up for Sudbury on Sunday, and he was a little too sharp for his opponent, Kyle Austin, of Fenland Sparta, with his quicker hands and feet keeping him a step ahead in their skills bout.

After Stannard’s win against Smith got Sudbury’s contingent of competitive boxers off to a winning start, 15-year-old Luke Abbott took on New Astley’s Felix Ryan.

Abbott started well, landing some solid counters and, with Ryan in a bit of trouble in the second round, the opposing corner retired their boxer.

Next up for Sudbury was Kie Bryan, 15, who went up against recent Junior ABA semi-finalist Dillon Moss, from Lowestoft. In a cracking contest, which featured non-stop action, Bryan lost out on points.

Ruby East then got Sudbury back to winning ways with her best performance to date.

The 15-year-old was able to outbox and outwork her opponent, Taylor Rushden, of Willenhall, and took a victory on points.

Last up for Sudbury was middleweight Jake Sumner, who took on Norwich City’s Dan Gibson.

After Gibson took a close first round, Sumner levelled the bout up by winning the second round, before a closely fought final round was given to the Norwich boxer by the judges to give him a points victory.

Sudbury ABC will be hosting an open show at Sudbury Rugby Club on May 20. For more details log on to www.sudburyabc.co.uk