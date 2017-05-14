South Lee show promise at national clay pigeon event

South Lee School was ‘very pleased’ by its pupils’ maiden display at the IAPS National Shooting competition.

The prep-school entered a team for the first time into the clay pigeon shooting event at the West London Shooting School, securing an individual third place among the team’s sixth-placed finish.

A team of five competed against 18 other schools in the Under-13 category of the Independent Association of Prep Schools event, with 11-year-old Euan Henry coming third in the individual event.

His impressive 80 per cent success rate fell just two points short of the top spot, and only one clay pigeon short of silver.

Sam Smith, Gilbert Keitley-Webb, Oliver Dawson and Thomas Ward made up the rest of a team that outdid itself on its first try.

Mervyn Watch, headmaster at South Lee, said: “The team were excited they got to spend a day out, doing what they love — and we’re very pleased by their performance.

“We spotted that Euan really enjoyed it and that he had a lot of potential.

“So we asked all the children and there was a lot of interest in competing, it wasn’t hard to pull a team together. And they did so well. They had 50 shots each, with Euan hitting 40 of them.

“He was so close to the win with second place on 41 shots and the top spot with 42. We’re very pleased for him.

“The other boys also all hit at least half of their targets too. As a team everyone did very well, we’re really happy with the results and their performance.”

He said the school only entered a team in the Under-13 category as a result of Henry’s promise, but felt this could be expanded in future competitions.

“I think we could send bigger teams in the future,” he added. “These results bode well for next year’s competition as Euan will still be eligible.

“And we’re now looking at the cost implications of having a shooting club at the school.

“Competition allows the children to learn resilience as not everyone can always win.

“But it also pushes them to improve and the value and need for hard work to get this improvement.

“We’re also keen to promote healthy well-being, both mentally and physically.

“Sport, in general, gives them so many life skills for their future.”