Six new faces in as Sudbury warm up for the new season

Six new faces were on show when Sudbury Rugby Club held their first pre-season training session on Saturday — three having previously worked with coach Ben Scully, writes Ken Watkins.

Back rower Steffan Osman-Wiggins (Colchester) who is now at university in Bath, was captain when Scully coached Eastern Counties Under-18s. He arrived with utility back Tom Hughes (Exeter Uni).

Ed Hudson (Diss), a prop/hooker, was also coached at Eastern Counties, and Bury St Edmunds when Scully was part of their coaching set-up.

Louis Hicks, who plays in the second row, was also coached at Bury. He has recently been playing for Nottingham University.

Forward Chris Kent played for North Walsham against Sudbury last season, and is looking for a change of club.

Hooker Michael Goodbourn (Colchester), is not moving to Sudbury yet.

“He is giving pre-season a try,” said Scully. “He and Chris Kent would bring valuable experience.”

From last season’s squad, three players – Chris Lewis, Adam Kroon and Charlie McGuiness – will be going to university, and Dan Taylor has moved to new employment in the Midlands.

“It was a disappointing end to last season because we were relegated,” said Scully, “but we didn’t lose players because of that. We’ve lost them because of life decisions.”

Forty-five players turned up for the training session, along with club captain Shaun Smith, who is recovering from an operation on a knee injury picked up playing sevens at Barkin.

Training is being held on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and Scully will take his players to Walton-on-the-Naze on August 22 for some beach training.

The London League Division Two North East season starts on Saturday, September 9, when Sudbury are home to Rochford Hundred.