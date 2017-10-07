Silverware to start Under-15s’ season

Sudbury Under-15s scored 19 tries and won all four matches in the annual Suffolk 7s at Royal Hospital School to become champions in their first competitive rugby of the season.

A traditionally tight opening fixture against Woodbridge was won 14-12.

Handling errors gave Woodbridge a lead that could have been further extended but for some excellent tackling.

Fergus Crallan and Dan Thompson scored tries, and both succeeded with their conversions.

A more composed Sudbury dominated possession to win comfortably 22-0 against Colchester A.

Pace and assured hands gave Sudbury the edge, and an aggressive defence ensured a rare clean sheet in rugby sevens. Try scorers: Crallan (2), Taane Forster (2). Conversion: Forster.

The game of the day was against local rivals Hadleigh, with Sudbury dominating and running away 45-0 winners, scoring seven tries. Scorers: Thompson (3), George Dunn, Forster, Crallan, Alex Palmer. Conversions: Dunn, Forster, Crallan, Thompson (2).

The final game delivered another six tries and Sudbury led 36-0 before conceding two late tries, as energy levels sapped, to Colchester B. Scorers: Thompson (3), George O’Sullivan, Crallan, Alex Quinn. Conversions: Thompson, Crallan, Quinn.

Sudbury squad: George O’Sullivan, George Dunn, Fergus Crallan, Taane Forster, Dan Thompson, Favio Monteagudo, James Smith, Alex Palmer, Alex Quinn, Ollie Windridge.