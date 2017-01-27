Seven boxers in action for Sudbury

It was a busy weekend for Sudbury ABC, who had seven boxers in action across two different shows.

The first of those was at the Harwich ABC dinner show at Colchester United FC on Friday night.

Scott Stannard (11.30kg) and Jonny Rooney (13.34kg) both made their debuts for Sudbury on the show.

Stannard was unlucky not to get the nod against home boxer Cameron Walker, while Rooney gave a good performance, but his opponent from Norwich Lads Club was just a bit too clever for him.

Jake Carrington (14.52kg) picked up the club’s only win on the night with a controlled performance against Luis Curtis, of Colchester, to put it in no doubt at the final bell.

Jack Wiffen returned to the ring after a long injury to take on Eastern Counties schoolboy champion Stevie Martin Junior, of Harwich.

Wiffen posted a strong final round, but his opponent had the better of the first two to take the decision.

Last up was Jake Sumner, who, after a last-minute pull out from his original opponent, took on England number three and England representative Lewis Richardson.

Sumner started the better and took the first round, but his Colchester opponent forced his way back into the contest to take rounds two and three for a deserved victory.

n On Saturday, three Sudbury boxers were in action at the New Saints show in St Neots, Cambridgeshire.

Cameron Mateer had a skills bout in which he had the upper hand against the home boxer.

Stannard had his second contest in as many days against another home boxer, and was again unlucky not to get his hand raised, losing on a split decision.

Kray Moore was last on and was also unlucky to lose out on a split decision.