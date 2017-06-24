Second Sudbury Triathlon beats the heat to be hailed a big success

TRI Sudbury are celebrating the resounding success of their second Triathlon, which was hosted on Father’s Day in scorching conditions.

The event follows last year’s first ever Sudbury Triathlon — an event organisers said would be hard to improve upon, but volunteers, competitors and supporters made it even better.

Organiser Sarah Boxall said it was an amazing occasion and a fun family day.

“On what has been the hottest day of the year so far, 141 competitors took part, each one working hard through the midday sun to achieve some amazing times,” she said.

The event started with a 250m swim in the Great Cornard Sports Centre outdoor pool.

Competitors then took on the cycle element with a 21.5km route.

It was an undulating course from Cornard Sports Centre to Bures, going through Newton Green and the Chilton Industrial Estate before returning to the Sports Centre.

Once back, the competitors quickly racked their bikes before setting off on the 5km run route.

It was tough due to the extreme heat on Sunday, but with two water stations on the course and some water pistols, the competitors managed to complete two laps of the fields.

Boxall added: “The marshalls and volunteers who helped organise and make it a fantastic event in hot conditions were all amazingly positive and supportive, from handing out water to having the information to shout each and every competitors name personally as they went past.

“The support from friends, family and local spectators was amazing, with food, drink and music at the event and a roaring crowd to see the finishers across the line.”

Keith Marra of the West Suffolk Wheelers was the first home with a time of 58 minutes and 53 seconds, while Alexander Harrison of SDCC Tri Team came in second on 59.58.

Patrick Hannah followed up in third with 1 hour and 43 seconds.

TRI Sudbury athlete Shan Bendall was the first female home with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 24 seconds, followed shortly after by fellow TRI Sudbury member Zara Mcloone on 1.14.59. Angela Lesslie of CCS completed the podium with 1.15.01

HOTTEST DAY: The cycle stage of the triathlon in the scorching sun

The relay team “Melford Missiles” of TRISudbury were the first relay team back on 1.03.08.

All finishers were given a medal, goodie bag and T-shirt, with age group and individual winners receiving trophies.