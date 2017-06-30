Scully: ‘Sudbury’s relegation can be a blessing in disguise’

Sudbury RFC head coach Ben Scully believes the club’s relegation back down to London Two North East next season could be ‘a blessing in disguise’, writes Alex Moss.

Despite finishing third-from-bottom in London One North last season, there was hope that Sudbury may avoid the drop due to a league restructure.

Scully’s charges did not get a reprieve from relegation, but the Sudbury boss is keen to put that disappointment behind him and bounce back strongly.

“It took a while (for the RFU) to do their calculations, and at the time, when we found out we were relegated, we were disappointed,” he said. “But I’m looking at it as a blessing in disguise.

“We had a tough season in a league which is hard to win, and with new coaching staff.

“The boys have had a year now with me and the coaching staff and we want to build from here.

“We want to make a push and get back in London One this season, if not then the next season, and we want to carry on playing an exciting brand of rugby.”

Scully has added to his coaching staff at Sudbury with the appointment of Adam Prescott as strength and conditioning coach.

The club start pre-season training at Whittome Field this Saturday with a double session, starting at approximately 11am.