Scully says league-leading Tring are not invincible

Sudbury RFC head coach Ben Scully insists his charges can cause runaway London League One North leaders Tring problems this weekend.

Tring have won all 17 of their league fixtures so far this season to sit 11 points clear at the top of the table, while Sudbury are second from bottom and have recorded just two victories in 2016/17.

But ahead of the clash at Whittome Field on Saturday (3pm), Scully says his side have something to prove when they entertain the table toppers.

“These type of games you look for a performance,” the Sudbury boss commented.

“The 90-0 (defeat) when we went there earlier in the season was a bit of a drubbing.

“We played 60 minutes with 13 men that day, and against top of the league it’s always going to be difficult.

“But we’ve come a long way since then. The last two or three weeks there has been a lot better understanding in the team of what we want to do and how we want to play.

“It was a tough day at the office for all of us involved when we last played them.

“We want to show what we can do this time. They’re not invincible. They’ve had some close calls this season, so we’ll have a good go at them and hopefully we can come away with something.”

Two weeks ago, Sudbury ran in in eight tries as they eased past relegation rivals Chelmsford 54-10 in front of a home crowd.

It was Sudbury’s first win since November 5 and gave their hopes of avoiding relegation at the end of the season a timely boost.

Last Saturday, Scully’s charges were due to visit basement side Barking in a battle of the bottom two teams in the One North table.

A frozen pitch meant the game was postponed, with the two sides now due to meet at Gale Street a week on Saturday (February 4).

“It was massively disappointing to not be able to go there and try and pick up some points,” Scully said.

“ It just seems to be the way our season has gone, whenever we’ve picked up some momentum we’ve then had a setback.”

Dan Taylor and Henry Cowling are injury doubts (both shoulder) for the weekend, but Scully has been boosted by the recent return of both Chris Lewis and Ben Stanton to the team.

“The timing might be too soon for Dan Taylor to come back into the second row on Saturday,” Scully said.

“Henry Cowling also has a problem with his shoulder, but apart from that we’ve got a strong team.

“Ben Stanton is back from New Zealand and will bolster us at centre, and Chris Lewis is also back.”

Following this weekend’s clash with league leaders Tring, Sudbury will have just nine games left to play.

Five of those games will be against teams from the top half, including Brentwood (2nd) and Chingford (3rd).