Scully has key duo out as Blues go into ‘must win’ fixture

Sudbury face a must-win game at bottom-of-the-table Barking on Saturday as they bid for survival in London League Division One North, but will have to reshuffle their line-up as two key players are ruled out writes Ken Watkins.

Ben Stanton, who scored both tries in Sudbury’s 52-14 home defeat at the hands of runaway leaders Tring, has returned to Australia to continue his university studies, and Chris Whybrow is unavailable.

Whybrow suffered a knee injury during the second half of Saturday’s 52-14 home defeat at the hands of leaders Tring, which would have almost certainly ruled him out of the visit to Gale Street.

The Barking match was postponed on January 21 because of a frozen pitch, and re-arranged for the first available blank date, but Sudbury head coach Ben Scully is not fazed by the prospect of making changes.

“Barking is a must-win game, as they all are until we get two or three wins under our belt,” said Scully after the Tring game.

Fellow strugglers Chelmsford beat Barking and are 10 points ahead of second-from-bottom Sudbury, with the Blues having a game in hand. Scully believes his players can take heart from their performance on Saturday: “I think our performance sets a marker for the rest of the season.”