Rowing accolades galore for speedy junior squad

Sudbury Rowing Club Juniors were out in force at the Ball Cup Junior Regatta South — securing eight medals for the club.

The competition at Eton Dorney was a windy occasion, but it did not deter the young Sudbury rowers from taking two golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

The 18 double scull of Byron Bullen and Callum Power won their heat taking them into the final where they were successful, earning a gold medal. Power also competed in the Junior 18 single scull event, winning his semi and winning a silver medal to go with his gold.

Amelia Moule raced in the Junior 16 single sculls event winning her heat convincingly. In the final finished in the silver medal position, one second behind the winner.

Sam McLoughlin had a close win in his heat taking him into the final of the Junior 15 single sculls event where he earned a bronze medal.

The girls’ Junior 18 double scull of Julia Van Zyl and Lucy Edwards won their heat convincingly. In the final they also managed a bronze medal. Junior 16 double scull Henry Tullin and Byron Bullen made it into the final and finished in fifth place.

The girls’ Junior 15 double scull of Amelia Maskell and Martha Bullen had a fast semi winning by four lengths and won gold in the final.

Bullen also rowed in the Junior 14 double sculls event with Helena Griffiths. They won their heat and took silver in the final.

Owen Moriarty raced in his first regatta, competing in the Junior 14 single sculls event, finishing in fifth position and gaining valuable race experience.

The girls’ Junior 18 quad scull of Emma Rogers, Julia Van Zyl, Lucy Edwards and Amelia had a strong semi, finishing in second place. The final was a very close race with Sudbury finishing in silver medal position.

The next events will be the Nottingham Masters and Peterborough Spring Regattas.

The senior rowers were also competing at Henley-on-Thames in the Phyllis Court Regatta. Adaptive rowers Luke Payne and Sophie Brown represented Sudbury Rowing Club with Payne taking part in the arms only category and Brown in the arms and trunk category.

Jen Titterington was also in action, competing at Wallingford Regatta, held at Eton Dorney. Weather conditions were particularly breezy and the 2,000m six lane course was deemed too rough and dangerous which meant competitors had to race over a shorter distance of 1,500m in a processional time trial style of racing.

Titterington gained some valuable race experience in challenging conditions.