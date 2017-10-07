Roper shows stamina to take victory

Part two of the Dave Roper Memorial Event was the Youth Hare & Hounds organised by Sudbury Motorcycle Club.

This was the third staged this year and was held on the historic Tye Farm Great Cornard course, where world and British champions have ridden and is always a test of riders’ skills on the tricky adverse cambers.

The event was in doubt as the required minimum entries had not been received.

Three of the regular riders entered into the Adult Two Man Contest with Max Day riding with his dad, finishing 21st, while Joe Phillips and Archie Gunton teamed up together and finished 10th scoring class points.

The 10 riders lined up, and when chairman Gavin Hockey raised the start flag, they all ran to their machines to start the one-hour session.

Jake Roper was first away closely followed by Georgia Potter and Louis Dutton, then there was a gap before Will Belton and Jemma Sargeant got started.

At the end of lap one it was Roper with a good lead followed by Dutton, Potter, Belton, Evan Herbert, Morgan Plaskett, Evan Brown, Lola Jane Miller and Maisey Hockney.

Roper was soon completing his second lap having passed Sargeant, who had fallen on her first lap.

But these youngsters just do not give up and they all battled through the hour session, catching each other up, exchanging positions and fighting tooth-and-nail.

Stamina was needed but towards the end tiredness set in. However, Roper was in top form and seemed to go even faster, and at the end he was the winner on 38 laps.

Belton moved up the field to secure second place on 34 laps, with Potter holding off Dutton for third place, both on 33 laps.

Herbert, who turned 16 four days after the event, was 5th on 32 laps, Brown was 6th on 31 laps, Sargeant 7th on 31 laps, Miller 8th on 27 laps, Hockney 9th on 26 laps and Plaskett 10th on 25 laps.