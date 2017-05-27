Roper is top youngster at Foxborough

Jake Roper took first place in the recent Hare and Hounds race for 12 to 16 year olds at Foxborough Quarry in Sible Hedingham.

Incorporated in the ACU Eastern Solo Enduro Championship, the race was held by Sudbury Motor Cycle Club, who are keen to promote events for youngsters who ride elsewhere outside East Anglia.

For the first event there were 10 riders, which included two females.

The competitors began by running down the hill, which also happens in the Adult January Extreme Enduro, to their bikes, with Roper first away and leaving most of the field in his wake.

Georgia Potter’s bike would not start, but eventually it sparked into life some three to four minutes behind the leader.

Roper was in top form, extending his lead during the session and controlling the race, while Potter was gradually catching and passing most of the field.

The one-hour session passed very quickly, with Roper taking first place, three minutes and 53 seconds ahead of Doug Lote in second.

In third place was Potter, who finished 4:26 behind the winner, while Will Belton, Max Day, Archie Gunton, Evan Herbert, Aaron Taylor, Miles Twigg and Jemma Sargeant completed the top 10.

n Elsewhere, Halstead rider Jason Morland put his recent injury problems behind him, clinching three race wins to take the overall solo win at the Wattisfield Hall British Club Sidecar Championship meeting.

Morland also grabbed three holeshots in all three races, while Sudbury rider Harry Clark finished in a credible fourth place overall.

MX sidecar supporters were treated to some, at times, hard and exhaustive racing due to the muddy conditions.

The overall winners were Jake Brown and Matthew Conner, while the NGR resulted in a win for Tim Clark, and fifth for Lee Keyton, son of Halstead Expert Fred Keyton.