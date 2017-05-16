Rix just missed out on gold in Disabled Strongman

Chris Rix, from Alpheton, missed out on top spot in category by just one point in Britain’s Disabled Strongman in Gravesend.

Sudbury Tesco worker Rix, 31, was among 26 competitors, 20 seated, who took part on Sunday. In his cerebral palsy group of four, he took second place. Overall he finished 13th in the seated category.

All competitors faced five challenges: deadlift, Viking press, 20-metre sled pull, dumbbell press and atlas stones.

Rix, who trains at Zest, took up the sport last year when he finished third in category.