RIO PARALMYPICS: Elmsett’s Edwards just misses out on bronze medal

Evie Edwards narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Rio Paralympics 2016 on Monday.

The 21-year-old from Elmsett, near Hadleigh, represented Great Britain in the BC4 mixed pairs boccia competition.

Edwards, alongside team-mates Stephen McGuire and Kieran Steer, lost 3-2 to Thailand in the bronze medal match.

On Sunday the British team were beaten 4-2 in the semi-finals by the Brazilian team of Dirceu Pinto and Eliseu Dos Santos.

Edwards and her team had started the competition strongly after wins over Slovakia (4-2) and Portugal (11-4), followed by a 2-2 draw with Hong Kong had seen them finish top of Pool A on Saturday.