Revenge mission for Suds in final 2016 game

Sudbury rugby coach Ben Scully will lead his team on a revenge mission when they travel to North Walsham on Saturday for their last London League Division One North fixture of 2016.

Walsham were 55-13 winners when they visited Sudbury in September, but have recently hit a tricky patch, losing three of their last four games, and Scully, boosted by Saturday’s 14-14 draw with Thurrock in heavy rain, feels this could be a good time to play them.

Thurrock, fifth in the division, and on a four-match unbeaten run, were confident of victory at bottom-of-the-table Sudbury, but the hosts, despite giving away a soft try in the first half, battled back and came close to snatching a vital victory in the second.

“I think we are showing we can mix it with the big boys,” said Scully. “Thurrock came here on a good run, four games unbeaten, but we’ve taken them on. I’m extremely proud of the boys, the way they bounced back after a tough and disappointing performance at Letchworth.

“It was a tough first half with conditions the opposite of what we want. Thurrock came here to be physical. They had a good set piece, but we matched them at the lineout and scrum.”

Sudbury have now played all the other teams in the division once. “We know the teams now, and can train for them,” said Scully. “Walsham are having a bit of a bad run, so if we can chuck the ball about a bit and move them around, then we could do well.

“I’m challenging the boys to go out there and be free-thinking and adapt. In the second half our reading of the situation and making things happen was a lot better. But there’s that little tinge of another win let go.

“We have got to realise a 35-metre, 40-metre line break is your reward. Look after the ball, and show a bit of patience.”