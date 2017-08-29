Redgrove hopes to impress

Twinstead’s Molly Redgrove will be hoping to earn another England call-up as she competes in the Futures Cup this week.

The youngster was in Terrassa, Spain, last month playing for England Under-18s Girls in the Six Nations.

The former Sudbury player featured in England’s opening two games, a 2-1 defeat to Ireland and a 2-2 draw with Spain, before being forced off with a calf injury in their 3-0 defeat to Germany.

Redgrove marked her return to action in England’s final game against Belgium by scoring her first international goal.

Redgrove has been selected in the 18-player squad to play for Saxon Tigers Under-17s, with the four-day event having got under way at St Albans Hockey Club yesterday.

Mercia Lynx, Pennine Pumas, Wessex Leopards and two additional squads from Scotland and Wales, provide the opposition for Redgrove and the Tigers this week.

England coaches will be in attendance at the tournament to help with their selection process for the Under-16s and Under-18s squads.