Records smashed at successful event

Course records tumbled as multisport returned for the second year at the Mildenhall Triathlon Festival 2017, writes Jack Tappin.

Some 117 athletes took part in the event on Sunday, which forms part of the Abbeycroft Leisure Triathlon Festival.

Mildenhall, Suffolk. Mildenhall Triathlon Festival at Mildenhall Swimming Pool and around the town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

They started with a 300-metre swim in Mildenhall Swimming Pool, before a 20km cycle (38km Sprint+) past RAF Mildenhall and Lakenheath, before finishing with a 5km run (10km Sprint+) along the River Lark.

Pip Moore narrowly missed out on setting a course record by 36 seconds as he completed the Sprint triathlon in 58 minutes 52 seconds, while Angela Joiner-Handy did set a new record for the ladies as she was the first woman home in one hour, seven minutes 49 seconds.

In the Sprint+ race, Craig Warner was the first to cross the finish line in 1.57.42, with the women’s course record again broken, this time by Stephanie Lundeby in 2.04.24.

In the duathlon (run-bike-run), Alex Metcalfe smashed the course record he set in 2016 by nearly five minutes, winning in 1.11.58. Emilie Wix, meanwhile, beat the previous record by a greater margin to be the first woman to finish in 1.23.06.

For the duathlon Sprint+ race, Kyle Armstrong set a new course record in 2.10.45, while the first lady to finish was Kay Boyden in 2.25.59.

Also taking place was an aquathlon, with children from age eight upwards joining in with a swim followed by a run around Jubilee Field (of varying distances based on age).

HaverSports director Jack Tappin said: “It was great to see so many athletes turn out to compete in Mildenhall, especially as we saw competitor numbers increase from last year’s race.

“The feedback we’ve had has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re pleased that our competitors had a great race.

“Now we hope that they’ll join us on Sunday, October 1, in Haverhill for HaverTri — the Adams Harrison Triathlon Festival.”

Matt Hancock, from Abbeycroft Leisure, added: “We’re keen to see people getting active in Suffolk and beyond, so we were pleased to be involved with this race again.

“Mildenhall Tri was particularly inclusive with a lot of beginner triathletes taking part, so it was great to see them alongside the more seasoned racers.”

George Chilvers, from St Nicholas Hospice Care, said: “We need to raise £11,000 a day to run St Nicholas Hospice, so events like this which raise our profile, show community support and help to raise money for us are vital for the charity.”