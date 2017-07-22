Record numbers turn out for Sudbury ABC’s event

Sudbury ABC were greeted by a record attendance for their annual end-of-season presentation at Sudbury Rugby Club on Saturday.

The afternoon was enjoyed by the largest attendance ever for the event, with a barbecue held after the awards.

In total, 65 junior and junior beginners were presented with certificates of merit and medals, the most ever given out by the club, before the major awards were presented.

The big winners on the day were Jake Sumner and Scott Stannard.

Sumner took the Senior Superstars title and Best Home Boxer on the December show, when he knocked out his older and more experienced opponent.

He also bagged Fight of the Year for his defeat of Harry Bambridge from 3 Para on the Harwich show in December.

Sumner was also voted Boxers’ Boxer, which he really deserved after such a strong showing this year.

Stannard took the Junior Superstars title, Club Personality, Best Junior and Furthest in ABAs, after reaching the semi-finals of the National Schoolboys Championship.

The 11-year-old picked up his first Eastern Counties title and defeated the London champion from Repton Boys Club in the quarter-finals.

Ruby East took the Julie King Memorial award for most improved female after taking a gold medal in Sweden and a bronze in Ireland, and she also won the Best Boxer on the home show in February.

Jack Wiffen, after a quiet season due to prolonged injury, took Most Commendable Home Show Performance for his win against Eastern Counties Junior ABA champion Stevie Martin. He also picked up Most Potential after reaching the Monkstown Box Cup final for the third year in a row.

Nick Judge, 13, was voted Hardest Worker in the Gym and Most Stylish Junior, as the slick southpaw continues to improve all the time.

The youngest winner on the day was eight-year-old Ben Abbott, who, along with 10-year-old Millie Bonner, took Best Newcomers.

The Outstanding Achievement award went to Vicky Tapp for passing her Level 1 coaching badge and taking the lead coach role on the Junior Beginners sessions.

Tapp has done really well this season and is finding her confidence to group coach, something which has not come easy as she has Asperger’s syndrome. She also celebrated her 18th birthday at the awards.

The club would also like to thank those who have helped them this season with sponsorship, which has allowed them to take part in four Box Cups. Those sponsors include: Brankai Builders, Shadbolt Rope Access, Bri-Chez and John King.